ABAC's Ag Literacy Program gets million-dollar donation

ABAC received a million-dollar donation to help educate kids about agriculture. (Source: WALB)

ABAC received a million-dollar donation to help educate kids about agriculture.

The Harley Langdale Junior Foundation committed $1 million over the next four years.

The funds will be used to continue the Destination Ag program at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

Since September 2016, the program has given elementary students an opportunity to learn through hands-on field trips and traveling exhibits.

Last year, more than 5,000 elementary students participated, and about 16 ABAC students instructed the program.

"This generation of students even though they live right here in the middle of it don't have a lot of first hand knowledge. So I think introducing kids to it first grade through fifth grade repetitively, hopefully will plants seeds in their mind about opportunities," said ABAC President Dr. David Bridges.

Last year, the Harley Langdale Junior Foundation donated $250,000 to launch the museum's literacy program.

ABAC staff expect more than 8,000 elementary students to participate this year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10