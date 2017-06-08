Tifton city leaders push to equalize water rates

Tifton City leaders are working to equalize the water rates so both city and county residents pay the same amount. (Source: WALB)

Tifton residents could soon be paying more for their water bills.

City leaders are working to equalize the water rates so both city and county residents pay the same amount.

If the proposal is approved by council members, city residents will have to pay $1.39 more and county residents will pay $2.38 less on their water bills.

The current city base rate is $7.72 so city residents would see a 18 percent increase.

The current county base rate is $11.49, and folks in the county would see a 20 percent decrease.

Tifton's City Manager Pete Pyrzenski and council members have been working on equalizing the water rates so both city and county residents water base rate would be $9.11.

Many residents have complained that they pay more than others.

"Now everybody will pay the same rate, and at the same time it allows us provide revenue that will pay for keeping up infrastructure in place that will provide clean drinking water for all of the citizens here and in the county," said Tifton Finance Director Wayne Putnal.

In 2005, the city and county entered an agreement to combine the water systems.

The language in that agreement stated that the city would eventually equalize the water rates.

City leaders will be voting on the water rate changes on June 19th.

If it's passed, the changes will go into effect on July 1st.

