Crisp County linebacker commits to Alabama

It's been a newsworthy week for the Crisp County football team.

On Monday, Shelton Felton resigned as head coach.

On Tuesday, Brad Harber was hired as the interim coach.

And on Thursday, one of the team's biggest stars committed to a top program.

Cougar star linebacker Quay Walker is on his way to Alabama.

The four-star recruit made his announcement on the website SEC Country Around 6 p.m.

Walker narrowed his search to five schools in May and didn't wait much longer to announce his plans to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

The 6'4, 225 pounder had 109 tackles, eight sacks, and an interception in 2016.

He is the 18th ranked prospect in Georgia according to 247 Sports and is the Tide's third commit for the Class of 2018.

