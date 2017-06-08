Home Depot repairs Moultrie widow's home

On Thursday, June 8, 2017, volunteers from area Home Depot stores grabbed their saws, rakes, and hammers, to help Joyce Burns a Moultrie woman in need.

Sam Rhodes assists veterans with Warrior Outreach. He told WALB News 10 that the widow is overjoyed.

“I’ve talked to Joyce a few times and she said ‘my heart hurts’ and I said no that’s just you being humble by having so many people come out that care about you, your husband, and his sacrifice to our country,” Rhodes said.

Carlton Burns served in the U.S. Army from 1979-1982.

He and his wife Joyce lived in their home off Brandi Drive for several years. The couple was planning to do some repairs, but in 2015, Carlton became ill and died.

Joyce hasn’t been able to do many of the repairs, so Home Depot and Warrior Outreach stepped in to help.

“What we try to do is to reach out to our community and veterans and push our values out there,” Moultrie Home Depot Manager George Galligan said.

On Thursday, around 40 Home Depot associates from Albany, Valdosta, Cordele, and Dothan, worked on several renovations to the home.

Daniel Perry works at the Moultrie store. Throughout the years, he’s participated in several Team Depot projects.

“It gives you chills, you know? It’s one of those neck hair raisers,” Perry said.

The renovations include a new door, siding, washer and dryer, and landscaping which includes a memorial for Joyce’s daughter who also passed away.

“We’re also putting a tree that she planted for her in memory of her daughter,” Galligan said.

The cost of renovations is expected to total around $3,000. The cost is covered by grants set aside by Home Depot.

Galligan said the gratitude that comes from these types of projects is priceless.

“Words, thank you, you can tell it’s a whole lot heavier than just those two words,” Galligan said.

Volunteers finished a majority of the renovations. They will return in a few weeks to finish painting.

