Beyond Botox: How anti-aging treatments work

When considering options, it's important to consult with experienced doctors and staff to help make an informed decision.

Most people interested in anti-aging have heard of Botox treatments, but what if you're looking for something beyond wrinkle relief?

That's where injectable gels and other treatments come to the rescue. Here are some you may not have heard of.

Juvederm Voluma XC

This injectable gel is the first and only filler FDA-approved to add volume to the cheek area instantly. It gives a subtle lift, helping restore contour and a more youthful profile for up to 2 years.

Juvederm XC

This is a smooth gel filler that a provider uses to smooth away wrinkles around the mouth and nose instantly. With just one treatment, smooth and natural-looking results will last up to a year.

Kybella

This injection is the first and only FDA-approved prescription nonsurgical treatment that is used in adults to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin (submental fat), also called, “double chin.” It is not known if KYBELLA is safe and effective in children less than 18 years of age. It is not known if KYBELLA is safe and effective for use outside of the submental area.

Restylane

This is an injectable, non-surgical facial treatment designed to slow and hide the effects of aging. Restylane filler injections are composed of a clear hyaluronic acid-based gel that not only fills in lines and wrinkles in the face but also adds moisture and lubrication to the skin, making it feel younger and more comfortable.

Georgia Center Medspa in Albany is led by Dr. Joshua R. Groves, board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Groves and the trio of Julie Willis R.N., Nicole Miller R.N., and Tammy Eisenhart R.N., have more than 50 years of experience in the growing field of cosmetic procedures and nutrition coaching.

Georgia Center Medspa also offers rejuvenating facials, peels, and hair removal services.

Get in touch with their professional team for more information.