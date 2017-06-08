APD needs help identifying Doublegate Dr. entering auto suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany police need the public's help identifying the suspects seen in a surveillance video.

The three suspects are wanted for breaking into cars on Doublegate Drive.

Police said the crooks stole a backpack containing medical equipment.

Some of the property was recovered in bushes near the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS

