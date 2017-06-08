Father honors fallen soldier with motorcycle ride, fundraiser

Since then, his family has held an annual Memorial Dice Run to raise money to help other veterans. (Source: WALB)

The father of a fallen South Georgia Marine is using his son's legacy to help others in combat.

Lee County Lance Corporal Steve Sutton died in Afghanistan in 2012.

Since then, his family has held an annual Memorial Dice Run to raise money to help other veterans.

The mission of more than 100 bikers and all those involved remains the same this year.

Steve's father, Gene Sutton, said the charity event will help those in the military feel remembered.

"The schools in Leesburg, they send packages overseas for Christmas for the troops. I help pay for some of the shipping you know," explained Gene.

Gene said that the money raised will also benefit a purple heart organization that takes wounded veterans quail hunting.

