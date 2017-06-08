Senior citizens showcase their artwork in 'Shades of Gold' Art Show

Senior citizens showcased their artwork in the 'Shades of Gold' Art Show. (Source: WALB)

People got a chance to view dozens of pieces of artwork painted by senior citizens right here in South Georgia.

It's all part of the annual 'Shades of Gold' Art Show.

The group meetings started in September and they work for several months on their artwork.

The instructor said this is a good way for seniors to get out, and it gives them something to look forward to.

"They're just a bunch of lovely people, and we have a good time. We care for each other, and we watch out for each other," said Art Instructor Carole Gum.

Gum said the key to good artwork is finding a topic you're interested in and sticking to it.

Anyone interested in joining the art group can contact the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center at (229) 435-6789.

The group is open to those age 60 and up and participants must bring their own art supplies.

