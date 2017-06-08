Senior citizens showcase their artwork in 'Shades of Gold' Art Show

People got a chance to view dozens of pieces of artwork painted by senior citizens right here in South Georgia.More >>
The father of a fallen South Georgia Marine is using his son's legacy to help others in combat.More >>
Albany police need the public's help identifying the suspects seen in a surveillance video.More >>
On Thursday, June 8, 2017, volunteers from area Home Depot stores grabbed their saws, rakes, and hammers, to help Joyce Burns a Moultrie woman in need.More >>
Investigators said surveillance photos show a suspect stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Thomasville liquor store. This happened Wednesday morning around 3:30 am at Rose City Liquors off Highway 19.More >>
