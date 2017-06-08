Thomas Co. middle school students study coding during summer camp

This summer students in Thomas County are learning about coding.

This week the Thomas County school system is holding a computer science camp.

It runs from 8am to noon everyday this week.

Students like Whitt Finch said it helps prepare them for the future.

"Im thinking that may want to be my career because there are so many jobs out there and so little people doing them," said Finch.



Around 30 middle school students signed up for the camp.

