Thomas Co. church rebuilt after lightning strike

On Thursday, June 8, 2017, volunteers from area Home Depot stores grabbed their saws, rakes, and hammers, to help Joyce Burns a Moultrie woman in need.More >>
Investigators said surveillance photos show a suspect stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Thomasville liquor store. This happened Wednesday morning around 3:30 am at Rose City Liquors off Highway 19.More >>
From the outside looking in, it appears to be a normal bible study class. But for this class and Pastor Nathan Fowler, it's a special one. It's one of the first times this group has met in the Midway Baptist Church in over a year.More >>
This summer students in Thomas County are learning about coding. This week the Thomas County school system is holding a computer science camp. It runs from 8am to noon everyday this week.More >>
Employee's of summer feeding programs in South Georgia said they are already seeing the benefit's of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue's food flexibility proclamation. It was signed at the beginning of May.More >>
