Sonny Perdue's USDA proclamation benefits South Georgia programs

Employee's of summer feeding programs in South Georgia said they are already seeing the benefit's of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue's food flexibility proclamation.

It was signed at the beginning of May.

The proclamation states that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would provide greater flexibility in nutrition requirements for school meal programs.

The goal is to make food choices both healthful and appealing to students.

Eliza McCall with Second Harvest Food Bank said this flexibility is a good thing for South Georgia. "One of the examples Sonny Pedue used himself was in the south for breakfast we serve grits and that wasn't allowed before so taking into account regional differences and giving us the flexibility to know what our population is more likely to eat."

The proclamation signed by Perdue is aimed to begin the process of restoring local control of guidelines on whole grains, sodium, and milk.

