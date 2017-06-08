Suspect caught on camera during Thomasville liquor store burglary

Investigators said surveillance photos show a suspect stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Thomasville liquor store.

This happened Wednesday morning around 3:30 am at Rose City Liquors off Highway 19.

According to a report the front door was busted using a rock.

Store employees reported 50 cartons of cigarettes stolen totaling up to $2,300.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Thomasville Police Department.

