Fed up: Woman says drive-by shooting is the last straw

APD on the scene after shots were fired (Source: WALB)

An Albany woman says she's had it with the violence in her neighborhood, and she's hoping to move out.

50-year-old Melissa Boone lives on the 500 block of Willard Avenue, where a drive by shooting happened Wednesday in broad daylight.

Just days ago, Desmond Warren and Harrell Lorenzo Hicks were acquitted for the shooting death of William Davis and Desmond Williams.

Jawaski Kennedy, 22, was found guilty on counts of street gang terrorism and conspiracy of aggravated assault in this case last November.

We went by Boone's house today to talk to her, and counted nearly a dozen bullet holes in her home.

Boone says she was a witness in the 2013 shooting that killed Davis and Williams around this same location, and says it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see yesterday's shooting is connected.

Boone wasn't injured in the drive-by shooting.

Police say the suspects were possibly driving a white Range Rover.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

