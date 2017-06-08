Wanted Albany murder suspect arrested in Texas by U.S. Marshals

The Albany Police said a man wanted for a December homicide in Albany has been arrested in Texas by the U.S. Marshals Office.

It happened sometime on Thursday according to APD.

Jamale Moore had an arrest warrant issued in April for his connection to the December murder of Justin King.

Another suspect, Cordarrius Clay, 22, was already in jail on murder charges when he was charged in the King investigation.

It is not clear when Moore will be returned to Albany.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10