ASU men win SIAC Commissioner's Cup

The Albany State men's sports programs clinched the SIAC Commissioner's Cup for the 2016-2017 academic year, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Commissioner's Cup is awarded to the SIAC athletic department that has excelled on the field of competition.

Albany State earned 27 points with conference championships in men's golf and track and field, plus a second place finish in men's cross country.

"We had a very good year in the field of competition, so this speaks to the hard work and dedication of our staff and the commitment of our student-athletes," says Albany State athletic director Sherie Gordon. "It's always an honor to see the outcome is that you have the best overall program."

Gordon accepted the Commissioner's Cup at the annual conference meetings Wednesday, and says it was a pleasant surprise given the transition and change occurring at Albany State over the past year.

"We've brought together two very unique, but successful, programs and staffs," Gordon says. "This speaks to the strength of the leadership in our programs."

The Albany State women also put together a solid year in 2016-2017. The Lady Rams finished tied for second in the Women's Commissioner's Cup race.

