Navy man from Albany is promoted

San Antonio, Texas - (WALB) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Brown, a native of Albany, received his first class petty officer insignias on June 2, 2017.
He was pinned by his wife, Chancia and daughter, MiAmor during a promotion ceremony.
It was hosted by Navy Recruiting District at MacArthur Park, in San Antonio, Texas.
Brown, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station De Zavala, is a 2007 graduate of Westover High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2010.
