Navy man from Albany is promoted - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Navy man from Albany is promoted

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
Benjamin Brown is pinned by his wife (Navy photo by Burrell Parmer) Benjamin Brown is pinned by his wife (Navy photo by Burrell Parmer)

San Antonio, Texas - (WALB) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Brown, a native of Albany, received his first class petty officer insignias on June 2, 2017.

He was pinned by his wife, Chancia and daughter, MiAmor during a promotion ceremony.

It was hosted by Navy Recruiting District at MacArthur Park, in San Antonio, Texas.

 Brown, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station De Zavala, is a 2007 graduate of Westover High School. 

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2010. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

Powered by Frankly