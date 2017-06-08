Navy man from Albany is promoted

Benjamin Brown is pinned by his wife (Navy photo by Burrell Parmer)

San Antonio, Texas - (WALB) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Benjamin Brown, a native of Albany, received his first class petty officer insignias on June 2, 2017.

He was pinned by his wife, Chancia and daughter, MiAmor during a promotion ceremony.

It was hosted by Navy Recruiting District at MacArthur Park, in San Antonio, Texas.

Brown, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station De Zavala, is a 2007 graduate of Westover High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2010.

