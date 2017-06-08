Authorities investigate Albany child death

Albany Police were called to the scene of the death of a three-month-old child, just before noon Thursday.
It occurred in the 500 block of 7th Avenue. The coroner is on the scene.
The District Attorney’s Office has a Child Death Team, which investigates deaths of this type in Dougherty County.
We will have more information on this story as soon as possible.
