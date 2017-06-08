Authorities investigate Albany child death

Albany Police were called to the scene of the death of a three-month-old child, just before noon Thursday.

It occurred in the 500 block of 7th Avenue. The coroner is on the scene.

The District Attorney’s Office has a Child Death Team, which investigates deaths of this type in Dougherty County.

We will have more information on this story as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10