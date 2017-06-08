Hot air balloons to take Watermelon Days festival to new heights

This weekend, visitors to the Watermelon Capital of the World can go up, up and away during Cordele's hot air balloon festival.

The event is part of Cordele's 68th annual Watermelon Days Festival.

Starting on Friday, groups can take flights for $175 a person.

There will also be tethered rides available starting at 7 p.m. on Friday behind the Cordele Chick-Fil-A.

On Saturday, tethered rides will be set up at Georgia Veterans State Park starting at 7 p.m.

All balloon events are weather dependent.

For reservations call 229-947-1257 or 850-529-1943.

The hot air balloon festival is one of a dozen events scheduled for this year's Watermelon Days Festival. A full list of events is available here.

For more information about the festival, contact the Chamber at 229-273-1668.

