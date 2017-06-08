Editorial: Lights, Camera, Albany

Recent figures showed that in sheer numbers of movies made in America last season, more were made in Georgia than even Hollywood.

We know that the Kendrick Brothers Productions, and other film makers have shot several successful movies right here in the Albany area.

Now a studio company is pitching the notion of a permanent studio being built right here in Albany, to serve as an anchor point for more films.

The CEO of CineDome Studios, Incorporated, addressed the county commission to discuss bringing a state-of-the-art filming studio to Dougherty County.

CineDome wants to build a 120,000 square foot studio near Lockett Station.



"They'd shoot down South more and like the area, the people, and the cost is helpful as well, but they don't have a studio location," CEO Lydia McGee said.

"It's going to bring a lot of national and international attention to the area once it's built."

Commissioners are receptive to the idea, and we think a permanent base for film companies would increase the chance they'd come here to shoot.

That's a feather in South Georgia's cap, and could bring new dollars into our region.

