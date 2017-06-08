Comey gives testimony to Senate panel

James Comey, the FBI Director recently dismissed by President Trump, spoke Thursday in an austere, modern hearing room of the Hart Senate Office Building.

You can read a more in-depth background on the investigation here.

He testified about his dealings with President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections with Russia.

Comey released his opening statement Wednesday, which summarizes his meetings and phone calls with President Donald Trump.

