GSW hires Levering as new head softball coach

Georgia Southwestern has hired Nicki Levering as the Hurricanes' new head softball coach.

Levering comes to Americus from South Georgia State College, where she led the Hawks for the past four seasons. During her tenure at SGSC, Levering led the team to a pair of 30-win seasons and the GCAA Title in 2015.

She'll have big shoes to fill. Levering will take over for Eddie Ward, who retired after winning over 300 games in 14 seasons in Americus.

"I just want to thank Mike Leeder for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to coach at Georgia Southwestern," Levering says in a statement. "I also want to thank Eddie Ward for building the foundation for the softball program. I'm honoured to have been chosen and I'm looking forward to the upcoming season."

"Nicki was clearly the number one choice of the committee, our current softball players and rest of the GSW campus community to lead our softball program," athletic director Mike Leeder said in a statement. "Her experience, proven recruiting success, and her demonstrated ability to lead a competitive softball program in all facets made her an ideal choice to build upon the foundation laid by retiring head coach Eddie Ward."

While at SGSC, Levering coached 14 all-conference selections and two NJCAA All-American nominees. She takes over a Hurricane program that went 22-32 in 2017.

