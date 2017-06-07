Albany Boys & Girls Club kicks off Kids Stock Campaign

An Albany non-profit is putting a new spin on buying stock, hoping to inspire the community to invest in young people.

The Albany Boys & Girls Club is bringing back it's Kids Stock Campaign.

It's a 90-day campaign where board members are asking residents to donate $250 to support a kid's membership.

Every dollar spent, the Boys & Girls Club will match it with a certificate of 250 shares of Boys & Girls stock.

President and CEO Marvin Laster said he hopes the funds will help discount after school program fees.

"We're looking forward to be even more successful given the greater need that our community is in, this time especially when you consider the recent storms," said Laster.

Last year, the Albany Boys & Girls Club raised $50,000 during the Kids Stock Campaign.

