Albany business re-opens after storms, brings jobs to the area

An Albany business, severely damaged during the January 2 storm, is back open and could bring more jobs to Albany soon.

Albany city leaders and Hamilton Relay employees held a ribbon cutting for its grand re-opening Wednesday afternoon.

The center processes calls for people who are hearing or speech impaired.

Vice President Dixie Ziegler gave out several donations.

Grow Albany, New Hope Recovery Center and Run for Your Lungs each received a $250 check.

The Georgia School for the deaf and the blind received 5,000 dollars.

Officials also announced dozens of new jobs.

"Let's take this opportunity to grow, let's bring back jobs to Albany again," said Hamilton Relay Center Manager David Castellano.

"There's really no price tag that we can put on for the amount of support and the things that the individuals did in this community to support us," explained Hamilton Relay Vice President Dixie Ziegler. "It's simply priceless the type of energy, enthusiasm, and let's roll up our sleeves and get back to work."

Hamilton Relay said people looking to apply for jobs at the center should have good reading skills, great listening skills and type up to 60 words per minute.

