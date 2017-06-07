Albany police investigate after shots fired on Willard Avenue - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany police investigate after shots fired on Willard Avenue

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Residents on Willard Avenue were concerned after they heard several gunshots Wednesday evening.
At least five shell casings were found on the road by investigators.
Neighbors said no one was hit by any bullets, but the number of shots frightened them.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Several South Albany neighbors said they were very concerned when shots were fired on Willard Avenue Wednesday night.

Albany Police crime scene investigators and officers were on Willard Avenue around 7 p.m. looking at evidence from the shooting.

At least five shell casings were found on the road by investigators.

Neighbors said no one was hit by any bullets, but the number of shots frightened them.

This is the same area that two men were shot and killed in March of 2013 in what prosecutors said was a gang involved murder, where more than 50 shots were fired in a drive-by shooting.  

Two men were recently acquitted of those murders, with two more men set to face trial soon.

