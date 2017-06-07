Lowndes Co. officials want public to 'Be Informed' entering hurr - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. officials want public to 'Be Informed' entering hurricane season

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

Lowndes county officials are going to be spending the next four weeks educating the public, now that hurricane season has begun. 

They will be focusing on four points that are featured on the Georgia Ready dot gov website, addressing one point each week. 

This week is focused on the community being informed. 

Officials said you should :

  • Get a Ready kit and prepare a portable Ready kit in case you have to evacuate.
  • Make a family communications plan.
  • Make an evacuation plan for your family.
  • Prepare to secure your property.Plan ahead for your pets.
  • Know your area's flood risk.

"Being informed really starts to move into the planning and preparedness process but you can't get to planning and preparedness without evaluating what can happen here in Lowndes county," said Paige Dukes.

Hurricane season started June 1st and lasts until November.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Deputies catch Thomasville shooting suspect after high speed chase

    Deputies catch Thomasville shooting suspect after high speed chase

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:28:50 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    A man wanted for a Thomasville shooting is behind bars tonight after a high speed police chase. The chase started in Grady County after deputies spotted Terry Willis, and recognized him from his mugshot on WALB story online. 

    More >>

    A man wanted for a Thomasville shooting is behind bars tonight after a high speed police chase. The chase started in Grady County after deputies spotted Terry Willis, and recognized him from his mugshot on WALB story online. 

    More >>

  • Lowndes Co. officials want public to 'Be Informed' entering hurricane season

    Lowndes Co. officials want public to 'Be Informed' entering hurricane season

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:26:59 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Lowndes county officials are going to be spending the next four weeks educating the public, now that hurricane season has begun.  They will be focusing on four points that are featured on the Georgia Ready dot gov website, addressing one point each week.  This week is focused on the community being informed.  

    More >>

    Lowndes county officials are going to be spending the next four weeks educating the public, now that hurricane season has begun.  They will be focusing on four points that are featured on the Georgia Ready dot gov website, addressing one point each week.  This week is focused on the community being informed.  

    More >>

  • Valdosta siblings appear on NBC's Little Big Shots

    Valdosta siblings appear on NBC's Little Big Shots

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:26:00 GMT
    (Source:NBC)(Source:NBC)

    Three siblings from Valdosta are getting the chance of a lifetime. They will appearing on the NBC Little Big Shots show with Steve Harvey Wednesday night! Singing acapella is a musical talent that the Johnson family trio will now share with the world. For many years now, 10 year old Brooklyn, 13 year old Nya, and 11 year old their brother is Kaden have been singing together. 

    More >>

    Three siblings from Valdosta are getting the chance of a lifetime. They will appearing on the NBC Little Big Shots show with Steve Harvey Wednesday night! Singing acapella is a musical talent that the Johnson family trio will now share with the world. For many years now, 10 year old Brooklyn, 13 year old Nya, and 11 year old their brother is Kaden have been singing together. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly