Lowndes Co. officials want public to 'Be Informed' entering hurricane season

Lowndes county officials are going to be spending the next four weeks educating the public, now that hurricane season has begun.

They will be focusing on four points that are featured on the Georgia Ready dot gov website, addressing one point each week.

This week is focused on the community being informed.

Officials said you should :

Get a Ready kit and prepare a portable Ready kit in case you have to evacuate.

Make a family communications plan.

Make an evacuation plan for your family.

Prepare to secure your property.Plan ahead for your pets.

Know your area's flood risk.

"Being informed really starts to move into the planning and preparedness process but you can't get to planning and preparedness without evaluating what can happen here in Lowndes county," said Paige Dukes.

Hurricane season started June 1st and lasts until November.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10