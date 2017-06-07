Valdosta siblings appear on NBC's Little Big Shots

Three siblings from Valdosta are getting the chance of a lifetime.

They will appearing on the NBC Little Big Shots show with Steve Harvey Wednesday night!

Singing A cappella is a musical talent that the Johnson family trio will now share with the world.

For many years now, 10 year old Brooklyn, 13 year old Nya, and 11 year old their brother is Kaden have been singing together. This was after folks at church told them they were pretty good at it!

"We think we have a pretty special gift and for it to be known worldwide, that was pretty cool," said Nya.

Brooklyn, Nya, and Kaden auditioned to be on the little big shots show, shortly after their dad surprise them with exciting news.

The three siblings received the trip of a life time to LA to meet Steve Harvey and be on the Little Big Shots show.

"It was amazing he was super funny, he looked more real and was a lot taller in person," said Kaden.

The Johnson's placed in local talent shows three years in a row but had never taken their talents in front of big time cameras.

They said it was a once and a life time experience and of course VERY nerve wracking.

"When you stand behind the backdrop thing that comes up I was like oh my gosh oh my gosh...so nervous but then when we actually walked out I was like I got this... it's going to be easy," said Nya.

As Brooklyn, Nya, and Kaden are preparing to see themselves on the big screen tonight... they have one message for our South Georgia viewers.

"Don't forget to tune in June 7th on Wednesday at 8 o clock and watch us on little big shots!" said Nya.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

