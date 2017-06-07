Deputies catch Thomasville shooting suspect after high speed chase

A man wanted for a Thomasville shooting is behind bars tonight after a high speed police chase.

The chase started in Grady County after deputies spotted Terry Willis, and recognized him from his mugshot on WALB story online.

The chase ended on Campbell Street, at the scene you can see tire marks in the grass from where a deputies car ended up in the ditch.

Three sheriff's vehicles were damaged in the chase, but no one was hurt.

Terry Willis, is the suspect wanted for shooting at a car with a 3 year old child inside Monday.

Tuesday, Grady County deputies spotted Willis and four others in a gold Toyota.

That's when the chase started going through several busy roads.

Employee's at the Lynch's business here in Thomasville say they were shocked to see the chase right outside their window.

"I think we were in shock, disbelief, can't believe its happening before our eyes in Thomasville. It didn't seem like something that can happen in Thomasville," Johanna Gaines, Employee at Lynch/Lightning Air.

Deputies said that Willis is a threat to the community, and that's why they chased him.

They said he was out on bond for another shooting last year.

No one was injured and all five suspects were taken into custody .

Willis is facing aggravated assault charges and gun possession charges.

The rest face drug charges.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10