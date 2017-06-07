Lee Co. officials search for armed suspects after attempted robbery

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least two possibly armed suspects after a high-speed chase.

The search has taken officers to the intersection of James Pond Road and Hwy 32 where they believe the suspects are on foot and armed.

Officials said that two men tried to snatch a purse from a woman at the Walmart on Ledo Road.

The suspects then left the scene in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Kentucky.

Police said the suspects got out of the car and ran near James Pond Road and Highway 32.

"All of a sudden I saw a bunch of police cars, I'm wondering what was going on? I happened to look around, all the roads blocked, there's cars everywhere, police cars. I would like to know just for my security," said witness Clarence Mathis.

