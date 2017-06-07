Lee Co. chase, robbery suspects ID'ed

From left to right (John Leech, Dallas Margeson) Source: WALB)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has found and arrested three suspects after a high-speed chase and search in Lee County Wednesday evening.

According to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, Lisa Marie Custer, 21, Kameron Allen Lee Wilson, 19, and a 15-year-old juvenile were taken into custody after being captured in a wooded area in Central Lee County. They are all from Terre Haute, Indiana.

"I heard one cop car pulling up, and he came screaming and he came out with his gun drawn," said Dallas Margeson.

Margeson was visiting a friend's house on James Pond Road when dozens of police cars came speeding by.

"Next thing you know there's probably 20 cops out there," said Margeson.

But what happened next would put he and his friend John Leech on high alert.

"Some more came back there, pulled ARs out, shotguns, and bullet proof vests, and I saw them walking that way after," explained Margeson.

Margeson and Leech had no clue they were witnessing the end of a high speed chase.

Deputies said that a little before 5 p.m. they responded to a robbery at Walmart on Ledo Road, where two men tried to snatch a purse from a woman, but failed.

"Witnesses were able to get a tag number off of the vehicle," said Lee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.

The suspects drove off in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Kentucky.

They darted down James Pond Road onto Highway 32. A deputy spotted the car on James Pond Road, which led to a short high speed, ending at Serenity Stables, near Highway 32.

Investigators said the suspect had a gun when they jumped out and took off running into the woods.

"Once the deputy realized that there were innocent bystanders at the stables, he secured them and make sure that they were okay," said Chief Deputy Harris.

After about a four-hour search, deputies found the three in a wooded area. Nobody was injured.

All three are being charged with:

Criminal Attempt Robbery by Sudden Snatching

Entering Auto

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Motor Vehicle Theft in Kentucky)

Attempting to Flee or Elude Police Officer

Harris said that the sheriff's office couldn't have caught the suspects without the great assistance of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, the Crisp County K-9 Tracking Team, the Leesburg Police Department and all the GSP troopers that helped in the search and capture.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10