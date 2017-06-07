3 suspects arrested in Lee Co. manhunt - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

3 suspects arrested in Lee Co. manhunt

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
And Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has found and arrested three suspects after a high-speed chase and search in Lee County Wednesday evening.

According to Chief Deputy Lewis Harris, two men and a woman were taken into custody after being captured in a wooded area in Central Lee County.

Deputies said that a little before 5 p.m. they responded to a robbery at Walmart on Ledo Road where two men tried to snatch a purse from a woman, but failed.

The suspects drove off in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Kentucky.

The victim from Walmart and other witnesses took down the vehicle's tag number.

A deputy spotted the car on James Pond Road, which led to a short high speed, ending at Serenity Stables, near Highway 32.

"All of a sudden I saw a bunch of police cars, I'm wondering what was going on? I happened to look around, all the roads blocked, there's cars everywhere, police cars. I would like to know just for my security," said witness Clarence Mathis.

After about a four-hour search deputies found the three in a wooded area.

Nobody was injured.

All three are being charged with theft by receiving stolen property, attempted robbery by sudden snatching and attempting to elude police with more charges pending.

Harris said that the sheriff's office couldn't have caught the suspects without the great assistance of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, the Crisp County K-9 Tracking Team, the Leesburg Police Department and all of the GSP troopers that helped in the search and capture.

