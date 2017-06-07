Former Miller Co. sheriff sentenced on state charges

The former Miller County Sheriff, Shane Rathel, has been sentenced on state charges.

He after pleading guilty to cashing county checks at a convenience store.

Prosecutors said Rathel had cashed 16 checks to Miller County, for instance from bond money, service fees, even the jail's phone system.

Rathel has to pay restitution to the county for $1984. 73 and was fined $1,000.

In April, warrants were issued by the GBI for Rathel for 16 counts of felony theft by taking and one felony count of violation of office.

Rathel will serve five years in prison and 20 years of probation for these state charges.

Rathel was sentenced to 18 months in jail, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $800 restitution on federal charges in May.

He is under house arrest and has to report to the prison on June 20th, but it isn't clear which sentence he will serve first.

