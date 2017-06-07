Albany woman named in insurance fraud probe

An Albany woman is among 26 suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued, in connection with an automobile insurance fraud ring centered in the Columbus area.
Kenya N. Daniels, 24, is being charged with three Counts of Insurance Fraud, three Counts of Theft By Deception, and one Count of Identity Fraud.
Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said the fraud ring staged automobile collisions and filed false claims, which cost 12 different insurance companies $155,925.
"This fraud ring staged phony accidents and filed fraudulent claims collecting thousands of dollars. I said my office was going to be tough on insurance fraud, and hopefully these arrests will send a strong message that I am serious about cracking down on insurance fraud," Commissioner Hudgens said.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumpkin Police Department, the Richland Police Department and the National Insurance Crime Bureau assisted with the investigation.
The Muscogee County District Attorney's office is prosecuting this case.
Warrants are issued for the following suspects:
Devonta Waddy, 24 – Lumpkin, GA
Rodney R. Lockett, 25 – Columbus, GA
Maurice Young, 34 – Americus, GA
Kamesha Lockett, 23 – Lumpkin, GA
Nekito Jones, 40 – Richland, GA
Terry Lyn Jones Johnson, 45 – Richland, GA
Jasmine D. Pollard, 24 – Richland, GA
Jason D. Martain, 23 – Columbus, GA
Safia A Streetman, 40 – Columbus, GA
Leroy L. Johnson, 49 – Richland, GA
KeShawn Pollard, 23 – Richland, GA
Kenya N. Daniels, 24 – Albany, GA
Brittany C. Green, 28 - St. Marys, GA1 Count of Racketeering
Deidra S. Holmes, 35 – Cuthbert, GA
Devonta D. Josey, 23 – Richland, GA
Deandre R. Nelson, 26 - Buena Vista, GA
Shalawn L. Williams, 42 - East Point, GA
Timothy M. Lewis, 25 – Columbus, GA
Emory C. Stevens, Jr., 27 – Columbus, GA
Mackery A. Strong, 28 – Columbus, GA
Corderro D. Thomas, 24 – Lumpkin, GA
Moses Jackson, 32 – Lumpkin, GA
Tremaine J. Johnson, 34 - Phenix City, AL
Angelia E. Jones, 49 – Columbus, GA
Chandra Michelle Jones, 44 – Richland, GA
Annie P. Wright, 56 – Lumpkin, GA
