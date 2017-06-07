Albany woman named in insurance fraud probe

An Albany woman is among 26 suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued, in connection with an automobile insurance fraud ring centered in the Columbus area.

Kenya N. Daniels, 24, is being charged with three Counts of Insurance Fraud, three Counts of Theft By Deception, and one Count of Identity Fraud.

Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said the fraud ring staged automobile collisions and filed false claims, which cost 12 different insurance companies $155,925.

"This fraud ring staged phony accidents and filed fraudulent claims collecting thousands of dollars. I said my office was going to be tough on insurance fraud, and hopefully these arrests will send a strong message that I am serious about cracking down on insurance fraud," Commissioner Hudgens said.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumpkin Police Department, the Richland Police Department and the National Insurance Crime Bureau assisted with the investigation.

The Muscogee County District Attorney's office is prosecuting this case.

Warrants are issued for the following suspects:

Devonta Waddy, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

23 Counts of Insurance Fraud

15 Counts of Theft By Deception

13 Counts of Identity Fraud

7 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Rodney R. Lockett, 25 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

19 Counts of Insurance Fraud

14 Counts of Theft By Deception

11 Counts of Identity Fraud

5 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Maurice Young, 34 – Americus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

20 Counts of Insurance Fraud

10 Counts of Theft By Deception

11 Counts of Identity Fraud

3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Kamesha Lockett, 23 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

10 Counts of Insurance Fraud

8 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

5 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Nekito Jones, 40 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

1 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

Terry Lyn Jones Johnson, 45 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

11 Counts of Insurance Fraud

10 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

3 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Jasmine D. Pollard, 24 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

7 Counts of Insurance Fraud

6 Counts of Theft By Deception

6 Counts of Identity Fraud

Jason D. Martain, 23 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

4 Counts of Theft By Deception

3 Counts of Identity Fraud

1 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Safia A Streetman, 40 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

Leroy L. Johnson, 49 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

KeShawn Pollard, 23 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

2 Counts of Identity Fraud

2 Counts of Exploitation of an Elder Person

Kenya N. Daniels, 24 – Albany, GA

3 Counts of Insurance Fraud

3 Counts of Theft By Deception

1 Counts of Identity Fraud

Brittany C. Green, 28 - St. Marys, GA1 Count of Racketeering

4 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

Deidra S. Holmes, 35 – Cuthbert, GA

1 Count of Racketeering

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

2 Counts of Theft By Deception

1 Counts of Identity Fraud

Devonta D. Josey, 23 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

Deandre R. Nelson, 26 - Buena Vista, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

Shalawn L. Williams, 42 - East Point, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

Timothy M. Lewis, 25 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

Emory C. Stevens, Jr., 27 – Columbus, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

Mackery A. Strong, 28 – Columbus, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

Corderro D. Thomas, 24 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

Moses Jackson, 32 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

Tremaine J. Johnson, 34 - Phenix City, AL

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

Angelia E. Jones, 49 – Columbus, GA

2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

1 Counts of Theft By Deception

Chandra Michelle Jones, 44 – Richland, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

1 Count of Identity Fraud

Annie P. Wright, 56 – Lumpkin, GA

1 Count of Insurance Fraud

1 Count of Theft By Deception

