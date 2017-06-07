D.A. Edwards joins State Bar Governors

Edwards appointed to the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards was appointed to the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia.

The Board of Governors is the legislative arm to the state.

Edwards said he's excited for this new opportunity, saying that it allows for him to have some input in Georgia law.

Edwards is looking forward to representing our region here in Southwest Georgia, as he serves his two year term.

"Georgia is kind of identified as being a state that has two real important areas: Atlanta and the rest of the state," said Edwards. "And certainly, I appreciate this opportunity to be the voice of prosecutors and also the voice of a lawyer who has worked and practiced in this area of the state."

State Bar of Georgia president-elect Ken Hodges appointed Edwards.

Edwards will attend his first session this weekend.

