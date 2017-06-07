Calhoun Co. drug dealer convicted

A Calhoun County jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday, in the case of Carlton Leenorris Cannon, 43.

Cannon was convicted of one count of Trafficking Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Judge Heather Lanier sentenced Carlton Cannon to 25 years, with 15 to serve in state prison.

A raid of Cannon's home in April by the Pataula Drug Task Force recovered 120.5 grams of Cocaine and 1600 plus grams of Marijuana.

"A special thanks to all the agencies for their role in helping with the conviction of this defendant," said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Quinn. "This was a tremendous week for our office. We had a great jury pool and it was very clear how serious they took their duty during the course of the trial."

Quinn said the Edison Police Department, Pataula Drug Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Bank of Edison were instrumental in the prosecution of this drug case.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10