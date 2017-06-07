Former Valdosta prison inmate charged with murder

A man who previously served time in the Valdosta State prison is now being charged with felony murder and malice murder for a December death of another inmate, according to District Attorney Brad Shealey.

Christopher LaShawn Harper is charged with the December 9, 2016 death of inmate Robert Hughes.

According to officials, Hughes was strangled while he was in the Valdosta State prison.

The Department of Corrections website indicates that Harper is now serving time at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison, in Butts County.



