Coroner identifies victim killed in Tift Co. wreck

The man killed Tuesday afternoon in a tractor-trailer wreck at U.S. 319 and Old Omega Road has been identified by the Tift County Coroner as 43 year old Jeremy Brad Jones, of Waynesboro, Georgia.

A passenger in the pickup truck that was struck by the semi was flown out to Archbold Hospital in Thomasville for treatment.

He was identified Wednesday as 21 year old Richard Johnson.

The GSP said that about 5:00, John Dollar, 58, pulled his tractor-trailer from Old Omega Road onto US 319, and didn't see Jones' pickup truck heading north on 319.

The pickup truck was hauling three large tanks of live fish. The tanks ruptured, spilling the cargo of fish all over the roadway, according to the GSP.

The State Patrol SCRT unit is investigating the collision.

