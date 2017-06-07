RECALL ALERT: Frozen lima bean packages may contain foreign objects

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These products were sold in 12-, 16- and 32-ounce packages, which may contain foreign objects.

They were sold in BI-LO stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and in Harvey's supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:



Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001195 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001215 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Steamable Mixed Vegetables – 60788002193 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Mixed Vegetables – 60788001209 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Frozen Mixed Vegetables – 60788001173 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Soup Vegetables – 60788001201 (16 oz. package)

The packages have a “best by” date of 2019. The product should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO or Harvey's store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

