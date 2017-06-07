Dawson police chief indicted

Dawson's long time police chief, Charlie Whitehead, was indicted by a Terrell County grand jury late last night, for false statements and writings.

The indictment stems from a stolen trailer that he said he inspected, but didn't.

The man who D. A. Craig Earnest says stole that trailer, Christopher Peters, claimed that it was a home made trailer, when he tried to get a title for it.

Assistant D. A. Ron Smith presented the case to the grand jury, which also indicted Peters.

Chief Whitehead is to turn himself in to the sheriff's office today.

Charlie Whitehead accepted the post of Dawson Police chief in October of 2004. He had served as Sumter County's chief deputy.

