Drowning prevention: what you need to know

We're now in the summer months, and the Albany Area YMCA is stressing pool safety to prevent drownings this year.

The number of drownings in the state rose from 39 in 2015 to 44 in 2016.

YMCA Aquatics Director Teresa Manning recommends folks swim in pairs, and in a public place with a lifeguard.

Stay hydrated to prevent cramping which is a common cause of drowning.

But one of the main things that you need to watch out for is exhaustion.

"A lot of times people will get in the pool and just play, and play, and play and not realize how tired they really are, and maybe they'll swim out maybe a little too far away from the edge, or whatever, while they're tired, and it's the getting back to the edge that becomes a problem," said Manning.

Manning explained pool supervisors should also keep child rough housing to a minimum, because that also leads to accidents.

The Y's Sports Park outdoor pool is open Monday through Friday 10 to 7 p.m., 10 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

