Albany Chamber to give update on storm recovery efforts

It's been five months since those devastating January storms, and residents will get an update on recovery efforts on Wednesday.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a State of the Community: "After the Storms" event.

There will be two panels.

One will be a commerce panel focused on storm-impacted businesses like Hamilton Relay, Procter and Gamble, and how they used the storm as an opportunity to become stronger.

The other panel is comprised of city and county leaders who will discuss how the community has rallied together.

"I'm excited for our community leaders, our business leaders to gain a comprehensive understanding of where we are as a community, of what are strengths are, what some of the challenges remain and what steps are in place to safeguard and to make us stronger," said Albany Chamber President & CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes.

The State of the Community: "After the Storms" event starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Albany State University West Campus in building C-265.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10