Blood drives to honor Pulse shooting victims

A vital resource that helped victims stay alive after the Pulse Nightclub shooting is still desperately needed one year later.

Blood donation group OneBlood is holding a number of blood drives in remembrance of the victims of the attack.



Several of these events will be held in South Georgia over the coming days.



After the shooting, many donors showed up to give blood.



Organizers said it is hard to predict when tragedies may take place. So, blood is always needed.

"That can happen anywhere. As we are aware, we've had plenty of shootings and mass disasters," Pat Michaels, a media representative with One Blood, said. "So, I think the real thing to remember here is that we can help save a life everyday by giving blood."

You can find a complete list of blood drive locations at the OneBlood website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10