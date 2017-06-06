Albany's Chief Inspector retires, as shortage worsens during sto - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany's Chief Inspector retires, as shortage worsens during storm recovery efforts

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Already facing a shortage of inspectors,  the City of Albany's senior inspector is retiring Friday.

Tracy Hester, Albany's Planning and Development Services Senior Examiner,  is retiring after 23 years with Albany.   
With his departure, the city will have only two inspectors.  But only one qualified temporary electrical inspector, and no plumbing inspector.

Already contractors have complained the shortage of inspectors was slowing storm recovery work needed on hundreds of homes. City officials say they are working to fill those vacancies.

Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight said "Actually putting together a plan on how we provide that customer service. We're still going to provide permits. We're still going to do what we have to do. We're just going to have to do it with less personnel right now."

Hester will retire Friday from the city of Albany. He told WALB News 10 he is going to work temporarily now with the city of Perry.

