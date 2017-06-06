1 killed, 1 airlifted in Tift Co. wreck

The Tift County sheriff has confirmed that one person died and another person was airlifted after a wreck at U.S. 319 and Old Omega Road on Monday.

According to Sheriff Gene Scarbrough, the crash happened just before 5 p.m.

Pictures from Facebook show that a tractor trailer and another vehicle were involved.

The identity of the people involved in the wreck has not been released at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10