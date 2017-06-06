1 killed, 1 airlifted in Tift Co. wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

1 killed, 1 airlifted in Tift Co. wreck

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

The Tift County sheriff has confirmed that one person died and another person was airlifted after a wreck at U.S. 319 and Old Omega Road on Monday.

According to Sheriff Gene Scarbrough, the crash happened just before 5 p.m.

Pictures from Facebook show that a tractor trailer and another vehicle were involved.

The identity of the people involved in the wreck has not been released at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

    Tracy Hester, Albany's Planning and Development Services Senior Examiner,  is retiring after 23 years with Albany.    With his departure, the city will have only two inspectors, as storm recovery work continues.

    A Bainbridge woman is preparing for the journey of a lifetime. She will study in Russia while she seeks answers about her biological family.  

    A Colquitt County basketball coach took some time off the court to enjoy a vacation with his family and ended up saving four lives. "The man said there was kids about to drown, I mean what do you do?" said Andy Harden, Colquitt Co. Basketball Coach.

