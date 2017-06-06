Volunteers still offering aid, support to Albany after storm

National organizations, like Samaritan's Purse, traveled to Albany immediately after the January 2 storm, helping tarp roofs.

In the months since that first devastating storm, there are smaller volunteer teams still coming into the city.

According to Albany's Assistant Fire Chief Eugene Anderson, mission groups are diverting from international trips to travel to Dougherty County this summer for storm repairs.

Albany Relief and Recovery is helping place these groups with people needing assistance.

"We have had people show up that have been completely faithful to assisting with the needs of this community and we have been so so grateful for their help and support," said Ken Bevel, a volunteer with Albany Relief and Recovery.

The priority right now is to fix the roofs in Dougherty County.

Bevel said damaged roofs can cause a larger mold problem in a home.

The next priority is to help the elderly and the disabled.

Albany Relief and Recovery plans to be active until August 2018, serving as the faith-based answer to storm relief efforts in the community.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.