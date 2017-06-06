Mother speaks out after son's acquittal

The mother of an Albany man found not-guilty after a lengthy double-homicide trial is grateful the jury was able to see what she called "the whole truth" of her son's involvement.

Enchantra Warren said her son, Desmond Warren, spent his 18th birthday behind bars.

In fact, Warren has been inside the Dougherty County jail for four years waiting for trail.

Warren, along with his co-defendant Harrell Hicks, were tried on 26 counts and acquitted late Friday afternoon for the shooting deaths of William Davis and Desmond Williams in March 2013.

Prosecutors and witnesses claimed Warren was a member of a gang, and the shooting itself was gang-related.

Warren's mother told us her son was not in the gang, and was not even on the scene that night.

She wishes a more thorough investigation had been done early-on that she believes would have exonerated her son.

"If they would have questioned the alibi, he wouldn't have sat in there no four years. He wouldn't have did that. They didn't do what they were suppose to do. If they had done their full investigation, they would have found out he was innocent."

"And, not just for my son, but for other people who are just sitting at the jailhouse for things they didn't do. They just don't do full investigations like they are suppose to do," said Warren.

Warren says her son was not eligible to get his GED while in jail.

She said Desmond Warren wants to finish his high school degree and become a mechanic.

Desmond Warren's legal troubles are not over, however.

Prosecutors said Friday he was returned to jail on charges for engaging in riots at the Dougherty County Jail.

His mother hopes to bond him out at a June 16 hearing, and his attorney said they will fight any new charges.

