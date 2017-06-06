Registration opens for Y's 'Superkidz' triathlon

The Albany Area YMCA is preparing for its popular “Superkidz” triathlon.

The triathlon is for kids ages 4 through 14. But this year, the YMCA is making the event more family friendly by adding a “Splash and Dash” for older teens and adults.

This year’s triathlon is set for Saturday, July 15, 2017. The YMCA will hold a special training camp a week before the event.

Organizers told WALB News 10 that those interested need to sign-up now.

“It’s the perfect time to register. They want to make sure that they register early, so that they’re guaranteed that spot in their camp so they can get prepared and have the best possible time,” Albany Area YMCA Chief Development Officer Tami Pursley said.

For more information, contact the YMCA at 229-436-0531.

