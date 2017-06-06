Registration opens for Y's 'Superkidz' triathlon - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Registration opens for Y's 'Superkidz' triathlon

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Area YMCA is preparing for its popular “Superkidz” triathlon.

The triathlon is for kids ages 4 through 14. But this year, the YMCA is making the event more family friendly by adding a “Splash and Dash” for older teens and adults.

This year’s triathlon is set for Saturday, July 15, 2017. The YMCA will hold a special training camp a week before the event.

Organizers told WALB News 10 that those interested need to sign-up now.

“It’s the perfect time to register. They want to make sure that they register early, so that they’re guaranteed that spot in their camp so they can get prepared and have the best possible time,” Albany Area YMCA Chief Development Officer Tami Pursley said.

For more information, contact the YMCA at 229-436-0531.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Colquitt Co. basketball coach turns into hero on vacation

    Colquitt Co. basketball coach turns into hero on vacation

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:36:37 GMT

    A Colquitt County basketball coach took some time off the court to enjoy a vacation with his family and ended up saving four lives. "The man said there was kids about to drown, I mean what do you do?" said Andy Harden, Colquitt Co. Basketball Coach.

    More >>

    A Colquitt County basketball coach took some time off the court to enjoy a vacation with his family and ended up saving four lives. "The man said there was kids about to drown, I mean what do you do?" said Andy Harden, Colquitt Co. Basketball Coach.

    More >>

  • Volunteers still offering aid, support to Albany after storm

    Volunteers still offering aid, support to Albany after storm

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-06 23:00:05 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)
    National organizations, like Samaritan's Purse, traveled to Albany immediately after the January 2 storm, helping tarp roofs. In the months since that first devastating storm, there are smaller volunteer teams still coming into the city. According to Albany's Assistant Fire Chief Eugene Anderson, mission groups are diverting from international trips to travel to Dougherty County this summer for storm repairs. Albany Relief and Recovery is helping place these groups with people...More >>
    National organizations, like Samaritan's Purse, traveled to Albany immediately after the January 2 storm, helping tarp roofs. In the months since that first devastating storm, there are smaller volunteer teams still coming into the city. According to Albany's Assistant Fire Chief Eugene Anderson, mission groups are diverting from international trips to travel to Dougherty County this summer for storm repairs. Albany Relief and Recovery is helping place these groups with people...More >>

  • Mother speaks out after son's acquittal

    Mother speaks out after son's acquittal

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-06-06 22:54:00 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    The mother of an Albany man found not-guilty after a lengthy double-homicide trial is grateful the jury was able to see what she called "the whole truth" of her son's involvement.

    More >>

    The mother of an Albany man found not-guilty after a lengthy double-homicide trial is grateful the jury was able to see what she called "the whole truth" of her son's involvement.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly