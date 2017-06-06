Registration opens for Y's 'Superkidz' triathlon

A Colquitt County basketball coach took some time off the court to enjoy a vacation with his family and ended up saving four lives. "The man said there was kids about to drown, I mean what do you do?" said Andy Harden, Colquitt Co. Basketball Coach.More >>
The mother of an Albany man found not-guilty after a lengthy double-homicide trial is grateful the jury was able to see what she called "the whole truth" of her son's involvement.More >>
The news of Albany High School's immediate closing was stunning Tuesday morning, and the decision is still sinking in with many of the school's student athletes.More >>
The Albany Area YMCA is preparing for its popular “Superkidz” triathlon. The YMCA will hold a special training camp a week before the event. Organizers told WALB News 10 that those interested need to sign-up now.More >>
