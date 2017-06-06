Albany Indians benched after school board's decision

The students will be zoned to new high schools, with seniors given the option to choose where they go to school. (Source: WALB)

The news of Albany High School's immediate closing was stunning Tuesday morning, and the decision is still sinking in with many of the school's student athletes.

The Albany Indians football team just started summer workouts, preparing for the upcoming season, now they know the orange and green has seen it's last game.

The Indians are no more after the school board's decision Tuesday.

The students will be zoned to new high schools, with seniors given the option to choose where they go to school.

As for the coaches, they'll be assigned to a new school as a teacher. Any coaching duties are up in the air at this point.

Felton Williams, has been the Indians' head football coach since 2009. He delivered the news to his football team just as they began Tuesday's workout.

"The kids were actually warming up, so I had to bring them in. I wanted to be the first to tell them. I didn't want them getting the news from the internet or text message or whatever. So that was very difficult to give them that heartbreaking news," explained Williams. "You try to be optimistic and keep them motivated when they're hearing different things from different people in the community, and today, for them to get confirmation, it was extremely devastating."

Williams said he hopes to continue coaching by finding a spot on a staff as an assistant.

