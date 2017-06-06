Georgia basketball coach turns into hero on vacation

A Colquitt County basketball coach took some time off the court to enjoy a vacation with his family and ended up saving four lives.

"The man said there was kids about to drown, I mean what do you do?" said Andy Harden, Colquitt Co. Basketball Coach.

It was a split second decision as Harden and his family were on vacation. He went from being an everyday citizen to a hero at Panama City Beach.

Harden and wife went out to the beach as a surprise for her 40th birthday party.

"They were upset and panicking, one of the boys was bobbling in the water and I had to go get him first because I didnt think he was going to make it," said Harden.

The day before, Harden's wife bought an $11 float. Normally he said she would have never spent that money on a float but thankfully she did because

Harden said it became a lifesaving tool.

"I went out there to go get them, I grabbed the float and it has strings on the right float. Thats how I was able to hold onto the float and swim out," said Harden.

Harden was able to save two children and a teenager, while a employee at a beach chair company was able to save their father.

As a basketball Coach, Harden spends most his days with kids and he said to him he never thought twice about the decision to go out there and rescue them.

"My life is coaching and helping take care of kids, at the end of the day you have to try to do everything you can to save kids. They have their whole lives ahead of him," said Harden.

Harden said in that scary moment he relied on his faith saying it was all apart of God's plan and he was happy to help.

All four people that Harden helped rescue are going to be okay.

