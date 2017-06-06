Bainbridge woman seeks answers about biological family

A Bainbridge woman is preparing for the journey of a lifetime. She will study in Russia while she seeks answers about her biological family.

Lena Higgins was born in Ukraine and adopted by a family from Bainbridge at just six months old.

Lena’s mother gave her up for adoption because she could not afford to feed her newborn daughter.

She will leave for her trip through Valdosta State University's Study Abroad Program June 24th.

Her goal is to raise $3,000 for the trip and she has set up a GoFundMe page.

"I'm excited but scared, its like I told my mom and everyone. I'm praying that I will meet here and find her but there is always that paranoia that if she doesn't remember me," said Higgins.

She will travel to her native homeland and study in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

While there, she plans to study Russian Language, History and Culture, all of which will fulfill college credit requirements through the University of Georgia.

