Georgia waterways to become more accessible to summer boaters

Georgia Power is working to keep its waterways open to boaters this summer.

Tuesday morning, a crew was spotted out at Lake Chehaw.

Aquatic biologist Warren Wagner says the lake is seeing an issue with Primrose Willow.

It's an invasive aquatic plant species that can block waterways.

A crew sprayed an EPA aquatic herbicide to stop the species from spreading.

Georgia Power said the spray isn't harmful to those using the lake.

"Millions of dollars are spent by the companies that make these herbicides to make sure that they're safe for use in a public waterway like this," said Warren Wagner, Aquatic Biologist.

Wagner says they'll need to reapply the spray several more times in order to stop the plant from spreading.

